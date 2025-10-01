Demand For Metal 3D Printing Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $29.39 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Metal 3D Printing Market Be By 2025?In recent years, the market size of metal 3D printing has experienced exponential growth. It is projected to increase from $9.28 billion in 2024 to $11.71 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The historical growth in this market is due to factors such as the escalating demand for lightweight components, the widespread adoption in the aerospace and defense sectors, the growing need for customized medical implants, and increased demand for on-demand production and spare parts.

The metal 3D printing market is anticipated to undergo remarkable growth in the upcoming years, reaching $29.39 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. Factors fueling growth during the forecasted period include the expanded use of additive manufacturing, the rising cost competitiveness of metal 3D printing, a surge in usage in the energy sector, an increasing number of metal 3D printing service bureaus, and growing government backing and incentives. Key trends during this period will be advancements in powder bed fusion technology, the introduction of technology-driven multi-laser systems, the utilization of technology in AI-led design optimization, the creation of affordable metal 3D printing solutions, and the formulation of guidelines and accreditations for metal additive manufacturing.

Download a free sample of the metal 3d printing market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Metal 3D Printing Market Landscape?

Future growth of the metal 3D printing market is predicted to be fuelled by increased demand from the aerospace industry. This industry encompasses the development, design, manufacturing and maintenance of spacecraft, aircraft, and their associated machinery and systems for a plethora of applications including military and commercial uses, and even space usage. This uptick in demand can be attributed to the burgeoning requirement for technologically advanced aircraft that are superior in terms of efficiency, safety, and performance. For the aerospace industry, metal 3D printing is particularly valuable as it enables the fabrication of high-strength, lightweight and intricate components, presenting a great fit for aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing processes. Significant reductions in wasted materials and production cycle times boost efficiency, performance, and cost-effectiveness in aerospace operations. It's worth noting as an example, that the International Trade Administration, a U.S. government agency, reported in August 2025 that the revenue of the German aerospace industry had climbed to EUR 52 billion ($56.3 billion) in 2024, marking a 13% surge from 2023. Consequently, this population in demand from the aerospace sector is the driving force for the expansion of the metal 3D printing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Metal 3D Printing Market?

Major players in the Metal 3D Printing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

• Renishaw plc

• 3D Systems Corporation

• EOS GmbH

• Markforged Holding Corporation

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Velo3D Inc.

• ExOne Company

• AddUp SAS

What Are The Future Trends Of The Metal 3D Printing Market?

Prominent firms within the metal 3D printing market are homing in on the inception of cutting-edge items such as multi-laser large-format systems. These are designed to expedite the high-accuracy production of substantial metal parts. Such systems employ multiple lasers at the same time for optimal speed and precision, outperforming their single-laser counterparts. For instance, Farsoon Technologies Co. Ltd., an enterprise from China's machine industry, launched a groundbreaking large-format metal 3D printer, the 32-laser FS1521M-U, in March 2025. This printer, designed for the swift and accurate production of large metal components, is powered by up to 32 robust 500W fiber lasers and boasts an impressive 3,862-liter build volume for large-scale, speedy manufacturing. The sophisticated multi-laser algorithms, versatile cartridge configurations, and efficient powder management system enable higher productivity, better quality, and operational efficiency. These features particularly cater to demanding sectors such as the aerospace and energy industries.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Metal 3D Printing Market

The metal 3D printing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Printer Type: Industrial, Desktop Or Benchtop

3) By Technology: Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Bound-Metal Fused Filament (FDM-metal), Hybrid Machining-Additive Manufacturing Systems, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts

5) By End-User Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive And Motorsports, Healthcare, Oil Gas And Energy, Industrial Machinery And Tooling, Electronics And Semiconductors, Construction And Architecture, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: 3D Printers, Laser Systems, Electron Beam Systems, Nozzles And Print Heads, Powder Feeders

2) By Software: Design Software, Simulation Software, Slicing Software, Workflow And Management Software

3) By Services: Consulting And Training, Maintenance And Support, Prototyping Services, Custom Manufacturing Or On-Demand Production, Material Supply Services

View the full metal 3d printing market report:



Metal 3D Printing Market Regional Insights

In the Metal 3D Printing Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. However, projections indicate that the highest rate of growth in this sector will be witnessed in Asia-Pacific. The report includes information on various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Metal 3D Printing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

3d Printing Materials Global Market Report 2025

/report/3d-printing-materials-global-market-report

3d Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2025

/report/3d-printing-plastics-global-market-report

Automotive 3d Printing Global Market Report 2025

/report/automotive-3d-printing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: