Atlantic Spine Center Cuts Delays In Workers' Comp Spine Care
“We understand how much time adjusters spend tracking down information,” said Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, founder of Atlantic Spine Center. “Our program is built to take that pressure off by making communication simple and consistent, while making sure patients get the care they need quickly.”
What Sets Atlantic Spine Center Apart for Adjusters
Fast Scheduling: New referrals are seen within 24-48 hours.
Efficient Communication: Same-day work status notes are sent directly to adjusters, case managers, and employers.
Guideline-Based Care: Evidence-based treatment aligned with ODG/ACOEM guidelines, reducing disputes and delays.
Cost-Effective Treatment: Outpatient and ASC-based procedures reduce overall claim costs.
Proven Outcomes: Patients recover faster and are able to return to daily activities, including work, sooner.
One Place for Complete Spine Care
Adjusters benefit from knowing their injured workers have access to the full spectrum of services at Atlantic Spine Center. This includes non-operative pain management, minimally invasive care, endoscopic spine surgery, advanced imaging coordination and diagnostics, outpatient surgery center access, and post-operative rehabilitation and follow-up. This means adjusters get one consistent point of contact, no longer needing to bounce between providers or wait on outside referrals. Patients also benefit from timely care, every step of the way.
The Value to Workers’ Compensation Programs
Atlantic Spine Center provides more than clinical excellence, they deliver less back-and-forth paperwork. From intake and pre-authorization to documentation and appeals, the center’s dedicated workers’ compensation process ensures adjusters have the information they need, when they need it. The collaborative approach with adjusters, case managers, and employers means fewer bottlenecks, lower costs, and better outcomes for everyone involved.
About Atlantic Spine Center
Atlantic Spine Center is internationally recognized for its expertise in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery. By combining advanced care with strong communication practices, the center helps adjusters close claims more efficiently while supporting patients in their recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment