Dann W Hone Is Proud To Present His Book The Foundations Of Scriptural Understanding

With over five decades of academic research and immersive experience in the Biblical lands, scholar Dann W Hon has released the first volume of a long-anticipated series: The Foundations of Scriptural Understanding: Scriptural Reference & Exploration Series a compelling resource that bridges ancient context with modern scriptural study.

Drawing from more than 70 years of personal study, global travel, and teaching, Hone's latest work offers readers both laypersons and scholars alike clear, insightful foundations for understanding Biblical literature. The book explores key interpretive tools, cultural frameworks, and religious institutions essential to making sense of the Old and New Testament texts in their original settings.

In this inaugural volume, Hone introduces readers to the “seven keys” to scriptural understanding, exposing common fallacies in Biblical interpretation and revealing the covenants, ordinances, and sacred patterns that forecast the coming of the Messiah. The volume also delves into the cultural and spiritual significance of festivals, feasts, temple worship, and sacred symbolism elements often overlooked by modern readers unfamiliar with the ancient world.

“Through this series,” Hone explains,“I aim to offer not only historical and cultural insights, but a personal witness of the truthfulness of the Word of God. My hope is that these volumes become a lifelong companion to those seeking to deepen their faith and understanding of scripture.”

Dann W Hone, B.S., M.A., is no stranger to serious scriptural inquiry. A founding member of the BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies, Hone has dedicated over 52 years to teaching, traveling, and researching the lands of the Bible. His unique academic background includes degrees in Political Science, International Relations, and Biblical History/Historical Geography of the Levant, and he has guided over 60,000 individuals across the ancient world through his work with the School of International Studies.

Hone's lifetime contributions have spanned numerous books, articles, and lecture series on Biblical history, languages, and ancient Near Eastern culture. He currently serves as Managing Director at the School of International Studies, and continues to lecture and direct educational travel programs around the world.

The Foundations of Scriptural Understanding is more than a textbook it's a personal and scholarly testimony designed to inspire deeper exploration of sacred texts. Readers will gain access to historical context, spiritual insight, and timeless truth that affirms the divinity of Jesus Christ and the trustworthiness of God's covenants across generations.

“This work is not meant to be exhaustive,” Hone clarifies.“Rather, it is my contribution to the growing world of scriptural understanding. I pray it inspires ongoing discovery, faithful application, and spiritual transformation.”