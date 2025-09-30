Global Mining Autonomous Surface Blast-Hole Drills Development Research Report: Australia Leads In Deployment, With Anglo American As A Top User
The report analyses the development of autonomous blasthole drills in the mining industry, and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of autonomous drills are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous drills by miners.
The popularity of autonomous blasthole drills is continuing to grow across surface mines, with miners taking advantage of improvements to productivity; reductions in accidents and operating costs; increased machine life and lower fuel consumption.
As of May 2025, The analyst was tracking 382 autonomous blasthole drills operating on surface mines across the globe. This figure includes both those with autonomous technology installed (i.e. with command centre) as well as running autonomously. The largest population of autonomous drills is in Australia with 145, followed by Chile, Canada and South Africa.
Key Highlights
- The largest population of autonomous drills is in Australia with 145, followed by Chile, Canada and South Africa. Anglo American accounts for the largest number of autonomous drills, followed by Fortescue, BHP, and Rio Tinto. Epiroc is the leading OEM, with Caterpillar in second place. Together these two OEMs account for 87% of the known brands tracked by the analyst.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary Global population of autonomous drills by mine, country, make and mode Upcoming plans for use of autonomous surface drills Autonomous drills population as % of total drills - by mine Autonomous drills population - by miner, OEM and tech provider Automation tech provider companies - % shares, Fully autonomous vs Tele-remote Autonomous drills population distribution by commodity and by region Key autonomous truck models for major OEMs Benefits achieved from autonomous drills - by miner, OEM and tech provider Key developments Key models
Major Autonomy Providers Profiles
- Anglo American Plc Fortescue Ltd BHP Group Ltd Rio Tinto Vale SA Epiroc Caterpillar Sandvik Flanders Shanghai Boonray Intelligent Technology
