Sureflow Demonstrates How AI Can Drive Smarter Resource Use At WETEX 2025
At this year's exhibition, SureFlow is unveiling its newest suite of intelligent devices and AI-powered analytics platforms designed to monitor and improve the use of water, gas, and electricity. “WETEX is one of the most important platforms for sustainability and innovation in the region, and for us it is an opportunity to showcase how SureFlow is redefining energy and water efficiency,” said Sebastian DUI, CEO.“Our solutions go beyond monitoring; we provide data-driven insights that empower users to make smarter decisions, conserve resources, and contribute to a greener future.” SureFlow's participation aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy and global sustainability efforts. The company's AI and machine learning technologies enable:
Early water leak detection and energy wastage prevention.
Consumption pattern analysis to identify savings opportunities in households and commercial properties.
Predictive maintenance and efficiency alerts that reduce costs and extend infrastructure lifespan.
Eco-friendly lifestyle empowerment through real-time feedback and recommendations.
A UAE based research and development company specializing in AI-driven IoT solutions for energy management solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and empowering consumers, SureFlow develops advanced monitoring systems that combine hardware, software, and machine learning to help households, businesses, and governments reduce consumption, lower costs, and promote eco-friendly living.
