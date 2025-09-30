403
Pritzker criticizes Trump’s government plan to deploy troops to Illinois
(MENAFN) On Monday, JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, criticized a reported plan by the Trump government to deploy troops to the state.
Pritzker stated on X platform that "we're being told the Trump Administration wants to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois."
Pritzker expressed his worries about records of federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as well as agents misusing their authority in the state.
He also added that "one thing is clear — none of this is making Illinois safer."
His comments were made as tensions increased between federal administration and states regarding immigration enforcement.
The Trump administration has often criticized regional officials for not collaborating with federal immigration officials and is reportedly weighing the option of deploying federal troops to increase enforcement.
