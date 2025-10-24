Portuguese Traveler Offers Student And Teacher Swap With Azerbaijan's Garabagh University

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)I sent a proposal to sign a cooperation protocol between Azerbaijan's Garabagh University and the Portuguese Atlantico Business School, envisaging the exchange of their students and teachers, Portuguese traveler João Paulo Peixoto said at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the trip of a traveler delegation to Karabakh, Trend reports.

According to him, the protocol also lays the groundwork for collaborative scientific and research endeavors, including a deep dive into entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and a side-by-side examination of the entrepreneurial landscapes of the two nations. Joint conferences are on the horizon-annual forums will be held in a back-and-forth fashion between Azerbaijan and Portugal.

"We see this as a real opportunity to develop academic cooperation and exchange experiences between our countries," Peixoto emphasized.

The group of travelers from eight countries was led by Kolja Sporin, president of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC).

As part of the visit, the delegation hit the road for a two-day jaunt along the Aghdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route.

The leading international travel clubs have organized 14 expeditions to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in the period from 2021 through 2025 with the aim of promoting the liberated territories and showcasing the large-scale construction and restoration work being carried out there. The present expedition marks the fifteenth iteration in the ongoing series.