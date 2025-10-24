403
President Trump Ends All Trade Negotiations With Canada
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump has announced the immediate termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, following what he called a fraudulent television advertisement featuring the late President Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.
The advertisement aired on major US networks, including Newsmax and Bloomberg, as part of a $75 million campaign opposing US tariffs on Canadian goods.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump condemned the advertisement as "fake" and "egregious," adding that trade talks were "hereby terminated."
He accused Canada of attempting to "interfere with" the US Supreme Court's upcoming decision in November regarding the legality of Washington's sweeping tariffs on products from multiple nations.
Earlier on Thursday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute said on social media that a TV advertisement created by the government of Ontario "misrepresents the 'Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade' dated April 25, 1987."
The termination of trade negotiations escalates tensions between the two countries, which have been engaged in a trade dispute since early 2025. President Trump had imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian steel, aluminum, and automotive imports, citing national security concerns related to illegal drug imports. Canada retaliated with countermeasures, and the two nations had been in negotiations to resolve issues in the steel and aluminum sectors.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is scheduled to attend upcoming international summits in Asia, has not publicly commented on the termination of trade talks. However, he has previously stated that Canada would not allow the United States unfair access to its markets if negotiations on various trade deals fail
