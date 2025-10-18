Kali Puja 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, And Other Details
This year, Kali Puja will be celebrated on October 20, Monday. Here's a glimpse at the Shubh Muhurat for the puja, significance, other details.Kali Puja 2025 timings
This year, the Amavasya tithi – which is considered auspicious for Kali Puja – spans from October 20-21, as per the Drik Panchang.
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 01:14 PM on October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 03:24 PM on October 21, 2025
Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM (Oct 20) to 12:31 AM (Oct 21)Kali Puja: Significance
According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is one of the 'Ten Mahavidyas' – the ten Hindu goddesses who symbolise aspects of cosmic wisdom and power.
Goddess Kali – who is also another form of Goddess Durga – is worshipped as the ultimate embodiment of power, and devotees believe that worshipping her dispels fears and negative influences.According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is one of the 'Ten Mahavidyas'
It is also believed that worshipping Goddess Kali helps to mitigate the inauspicious effects of planetary influences like Rahu, Ketu, and Shani.Kali Puja vidhi
On this day, devotees offer fruits, sweets, khichdi, kheer, and fried vegetables as 'bhog' or 'prasad' to the Goddess. Devotees fast from morning until night and also flowers.Also Read | Bank holiday on Diwali 2025: Are banks closed for Dhanteras on October 18?
On this day, many Tantric practitioners pray to Goddess Kali in the tantric way, as it is believed that Mahakali's blessings can rapidly fulfil desires.Is Kali Puja and Diwali on the same day?
Kali Puja and Diwali dates usually coincide with each other. This year, Diwali is also be celebrated on Monday, October 20. Since the puja muhurat also varies depending on the local sunrise and sunset timings, the Diwali Puja timings slightly differ from one city to another.
Here's a glimpse at the city-wise timings for Lakshmi Puja, which is performed on Diwali:
Pune - 7:38 PM to 8:37 PM
New Delhi - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
Chennai - 7:20 PM to 8:14 PM
Jaipur - 7:17 PM to 8:25 PM
Hyderabad - 7:21 PM to 8:19 PM
Gurgaon - 7:09 PM to 8:19 PM
Chandigarh - 7:06 PM to 8:19 PM
Kolkata - 5:06 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21
Mumbai - 7:41 PM to 8:41 PM
Bengaluru - 7:31 PM to 8:25 PM
Ahmedabad - 7:36 PM to 8:40 PM
Noida - 7:07 PM to 8:18 PM
Bhubaneswar - 5:19 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21
