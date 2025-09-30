Sanas Expands Accent Translation To Support African And Middle Eastern Accents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With dual UK/US English support and the first-ever coverage across these regions, global enterprises can unlock new talent pools at scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanas , provider of the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform, today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered Accent Translation solution, introducing first-ever support for a range of African and Middle Eastern input accents and a new UK English output accent. This update brings new source accents, including South African, Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian, Cameroonian, and more, extending Sanas' existing Indian, Filipino, and Latin American sets to deliver the industry's widest coverage.

By breaking down accent barriers, Sanas enables companies to hire for talent, not accent. That shift is fueling job creation across Africa and the Middle East, including regions outside major cities. Accent clarity directly expands opportunity: in a recent study , 44% of agents using Sanas improved one CEFR level in perceived English proficiency, 26% improved by two levels, and 21% by three levels. For many people who have been excluded from the contact center workforce because of how they sounded, this capability opens the door to meaningful careers and economic mobility.

For enterprises and BPOs, the expansion strengthens nearshoring strategies and market reach. With dual US/UK English support and the industry's first coverage of African and Middle Eastern accents, Sanas removes communication barriers, accelerates productivity, and unlocks access to new talent pools. Companies serving UK and European customers can now confidently nearshore to Africa and the Middle East, regions where the contact center market is projected to reach US$1.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.2%. With this expansion, Sanas is proving that AI can drive both business growth and human opportunity at global scale.

“At Sanas, our mission is simple: ensure every person can be understood, no matter where they are from or how they speak,” said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and Co-founder of Sanas.“With today's launch, we're not just expanding technology, we're expanding opportunity. By giving enterprises instant access to talent across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond, we're proving that clarity and authenticity can go hand in hand.”

“This expansion continues our mission to use AI to solve one of the toughest challenges in global CX,” said Shawn Zhang, CTO and Co-founder at Sanas.“Accent barriers have limited access to talent and excluded too many skilled voices from customer-facing roles. Our platform delivers real-time clarity that helps enterprises scale into new markets while giving agents the freedom to succeed without changing who they are.”

By bringing African and Middle Eastern voices into the global business conversation at scale, Sanas is setting a new benchmark for communication equity. For more information and to book a virtual demo with Sanas, visit: .

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities and speech enhancement. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana and CTO Shawn Zhang. To learn more, visit Sanas.

Contact Information

