Red Sea Global Launches Shura Links, Saudi Arabia's First Island Golf Course

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A one-of-a-kind golf experience designed by Brian Curley to deliver a unique fusion of sustainable play and exclusive coastal luxury

Riyadh,September 2025: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has officially opened Shura Links, Saudi Arabia's first island golf course, on Shura Island at The Red Sea.

Designed by renowned golf course architect Brian Curley and managed by Golf Saudi, the par-72, 7,400-yard course offers a distinct coastal links experience that celebrates the island's natural topography. Eighteen holes wind through native mangroves and sweeping dunes before drifting along the Red Sea shoreline in typical links fashion. The course was designed for minimal environmental interference, reflecting RSG's regenerative tourism values.

“The opening of Shura Links is a landmark achievement in the Kingdom's pursuit of global leadership in sports and tourism. It reflects the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and underscores PIF's commitment to unlocking new sectors that diversify our economy and elevate quality of life. Situated at the heart of The Red Sea, Shura Links is more than a world-class golf course - it is a powerful realization of how this unique destination can be transformed into an engine for investment, luxury tourism, and sustainable opportunities for future generations,” said H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Golf Saudi.

A Social Hub Anchored by a Beachfront Clubhouse:

A vibrant focal point for golfers and visitors alike, the beachfront clubhouse serves as the heart of social life at Shura Links. Inspired by native flora and fauna, the clubhouse offers panoramic views across the eighteenth green and features elevated dining, retail, and relaxation areas designed to enhance the visitor experience.

“Shura Links sets a new benchmark for the game of golf in the region. It's more than just a course – it's a place to connect, challenge yourself, and experience the full beauty of The Red Sea. This is another proud milestone in our mission to reshape global tourism through sustainability and design, and a significant step in building Red Sea Global's diverse sports portfolio, aligning perfectly with Vision 2030's goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global sporting destination,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

A Premium Golfing Experience:



Family-friendly adventure putting course, adjacent to the clubhouse and perfect for all ages and skill levels

Premium Callaway practice balls, used on professional tours

Curated golf retail boutique, offering leading brands, accessories and Shura Links merchandise

Elevated clubhouse experience, with exceptional dining indoors on the terrace, or by the pool

Expansive grass practice range and putting green, plus a fully grassed short game area

Tailored green fee options for 9 and 18-hole play Professional golf coaching, including lessons for individuals, families, and groups, led by an on-site PGA-qualified professional

Highlights include:

Brian Curley, Principal of Curley-Wagner Golf Design, said:“From the onset, Shura Links was designed to blend seamlessly with its natural, brilliant white, sand dunes surroundings, while delivering a one-of-a-kind golf experience. It's a course built to challenge seasoned pros from the tournament tees, yet the 'find your ball' theme is also inviting for those trying golf for the first time. With Shura Links opening its doors, golfers from around the world can experience its unique character and world-class design.”

A Landmark Destination at The Red Sea:

Shura Links is located on Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea, which will begin to open to guests in the coming weeks. Phase one of the launch includes the debut of SLS, EDITION, and InterContinental hotels. It will eventually be home to 11 world-class resorts, all of which will open across the next few months. This includes: Faena; Fairmont; Four Seasons; Grand Hyatt; Jumeirah; Miraval; Raffles; and Rosewood.

As well as resorts, Shura Island is the setting for a collection of exclusive homes. The first properties available to buy on the island were announced earlier this year and will be ready for handover at the end of 2025. Residents will have access to all of the island's entertainments, as well as its pristine beaches and azure waters, while also offering seamless access to the wider destination and iconic resorts.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI), which is situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 85% of the world's population, is the gateway to The Red Sea destination. It is already welcoming a regular schedule of domestic and international flights. Most recently it was announced that Qatar Airways will operate direct flights to RSI three times a week from next month, with further air lift expected to be announced soon.

When fully complete, the island will offer guests unparalleled access to pristine natural landscapes, luxurious amenities, high-end food and beverage and retail, signature experiences and cultural programming, making it the beating heart of this world-leading tourism destination.

Noah Alireza, Chief Executive Officer of Golf Saud, said:“Through our close partnership with Red Sea Global, we reaffirm our commitment to building an integrated investment environment that positions Saudi Arabia as a premier destination where natural beauty, innovation, and sustainability converge. Shura Links is not only a showcase of this vision, but also a foundational touchpoint in creating the Kingdom's golf tourism trail - an entryway for international visitors to experience Saudi Arabia's growing stature as a world-class tourism hub. It stands as an inspiration to golf enthusiasts, investors, and decision-makers around the globe.”

About Red Sea Global:

Red Sea Global (RSG – ) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.