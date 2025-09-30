403
Red Sea Global Launches Shura Links, Saudi Arabia's First Island Golf Course
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A one-of-a-kind golf experience designed by Brian Curley to deliver a unique fusion of sustainable play and exclusive coastal luxury
Riyadh,September 2025: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has officially opened Shura Links, Saudi Arabia's first island golf course, on Shura Island at The Red Sea. Designed by renowned golf course architect Brian Curley and managed by Golf Saudi, the par-72, 7,400-yard course offers a distinct coastal links experience that celebrates the island's natural topography. Eighteen holes wind through native mangroves and sweeping dunes before drifting along the Red Sea shoreline in typical links fashion. The course was designed for minimal environmental interference, reflecting RSG's regenerative tourism values. “The opening of Shura Links is a landmark achievement in the Kingdom's pursuit of global leadership in sports and tourism. It reflects the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and underscores PIF's commitment to unlocking new sectors that diversify our economy and elevate quality of life. Situated at the heart of The Red Sea, Shura Links is more than a world-class golf course - it is a powerful realization of how this unique destination can be transformed into an engine for investment, luxury tourism, and sustainable opportunities for future generations,” said H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Golf Saudi. A Social Hub Anchored by a Beachfront Clubhouse: A vibrant focal point for golfers and visitors alike, the beachfront clubhouse serves as the heart of social life at Shura Links. Inspired by native flora and fauna, the clubhouse offers panoramic views across the eighteenth green and features elevated dining, retail, and relaxation areas designed to enhance the visitor experience. “Shura Links sets a new benchmark for the game of golf in the region. It's more than just a course – it's a place to connect, challenge yourself, and experience the full beauty of The Red Sea. This is another proud milestone in our mission to reshape global tourism through sustainability and design, and a significant step in building Red Sea Global's diverse sports portfolio, aligning perfectly with Vision 2030's goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global sporting destination,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global. A Premium Golfing Experience: Highlights include:
RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.
-
Family-friendly adventure putting course, adjacent to the clubhouse and perfect for all ages and skill levels
Premium Callaway practice balls, used on professional tours
Curated golf retail boutique, offering leading brands, accessories and Shura Links merchandise
Elevated clubhouse experience, with exceptional dining indoors on the terrace, or by the pool
Expansive grass practice range and putting green, plus a fully grassed short game area
Tailored green fee options for 9 and 18-hole play
Professional golf coaching, including lessons for individuals, families, and groups, led by an on-site PGA-qualified professional
