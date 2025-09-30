EU Plans to Curb Russian Diplomats' Movement
(MENAFN) The European Union is weighing a set of fresh regulations that would severely limit the travel of Russian diplomats across the Schengen area, citing accusations of “subversive activities.”
This information comes from a report by a news outlet, which referenced a proposal formulated by the European External Action Service (EEAS).
These restrictions are being considered as part of what could become the EU's 19th sanctions package aimed at Moscow.
According to the proposal, Russian diplomatic personnel based in the capital of any EU country would be obligated to inform authorities in other member states at least 24 hours before crossing internal borders.
As outlined by the publication on Monday, the diplomats would need to disclose specific travel information, such as their vehicle's model and license plate number or the flight or train route code they intend to take.
The suggested limitations wouldn’t just target officially recognized diplomats, but would also apply to consular representatives, technical staff, and even their family members.
Member states within the EU would retain the discretion to reject travel requests from such individuals without having to provide any justification.
At present, Russian diplomats assigned to any country within the Schengen zone are allowed unrestricted movement across the region.
However, the EEAS claims that Russia is taking advantage of this freedom, alleging that its diplomatic personnel are frequently engaged in espionage, propaganda efforts, and operations linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Despite the push for tighter controls, the proposal might face resistance from countries such as Hungary and Slovakia.
These nations have often opposed more severe EU actions against Russia, citing concerns over energy supplies and broader national priorities.
Back in 2023, similar movement restrictions were proposed during deliberations over the EU’s 12th sanctions package, following a complaint from the Czech Republic, which argued that the Schengen system enabled Russian “agents” to avoid surveillance.
