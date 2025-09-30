Volatus Aerospace And Voltaxplore Sign LOI For Canadian-Made Battery Supply To Power Next-Gen Drones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, and VoltaXplore Inc., a high-performance lithium-ion battery manufacturer and subsidiary of NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) (OTCQX: NNXPF), are pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the“LOI”) for the future supply of Canadian-made lithium-ion battery cells to power Volatus' next-generation drones.

This strategic agreement strengthens Volatus' product differentiation and supply chain security while positioning both companies for growth across civil, defense, and Arctic surveillance markets. By securing a domestic source of advanced, silicon-dominant battery cells, Volatus strengthens domestic sourcing and supply management, enhances technological self-reliance, and aligns with anticipated federal investments in Canadian manufacturing capacity.

For VoltaXplore, the agreement opens a new aerospace market vertical, complementing its existing presence in electric mobility and energy storage, and supports NanoXplore's long-term growth strategy.

Upon the finalization of mutually agreeable formal supply agreement, VoltaXplore will allocate production capacity from its 1 MWh Montréal facility, operational since 2022, to supply Volatus with advanced battery cells engineered and manufactured in Canada. These high-performance cells will deliver increased endurance, faster charging, and improved cold-weather performance for Volatus' UAV platforms. This partnership strengthens Canada's domestic supply chain, from critical materials to finished aerospace products, while ensuring greater resilience and reducing reliance on external energy storage sources.

The announcement comes as the Government of Canada emphasizes building homegrown industrial capabilities in aerospace, critical minerals, and defense. By linking a Canadian drone OEM with a Canadian battery cell supplier, the Volatus–VoltaXplore collaboration directly supports this vision, spurring innovation, creating skilled jobs, and strengthening national resilience.

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace , stated:

“Volatus is proud to partner with VoltaXplore to secure a 100% Canadian supply of next-generation batteries for our UAV platforms. Incorporating VoltaXplore's silicon-dominant cells will give our drones greater endurance, faster charging, and reliable performance in even the most extreme environments, from summer heat to the cold Arctic tundra. Just as importantly, this partnership ensures the entire value chain, from advanced materials to finished aircraft, remains in Canada, building domestic aerospace capacity and strengthening our defense industrial base.”

Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President & CEO of NanoXplore Inc. , added:

“This LOI is a milestone in bringing Made-in-Canada battery technology to the forefront of aerospace innovation. VoltaXplore was created to leverage NanoXplore's graphene technology in high-performance lithium-ion cells, and we're excited to apply that expertise to Volatus's next-generation drones. From border surveillance to Arctic security, we're building a Canadian supply chain that serves both civil and defense missions while driving economic growth here at home.”

Initial deliveries will come from VoltaXplore's Montreal facility, with future capacity expansion aligned with Volatus's new platform development timeline.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

With more than a century of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Volatus provides a complete ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, helping industries integrate aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon‐graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

