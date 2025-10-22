Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Romanian PM


Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call on Wednesday with Prime Minister of Romania HE Ilie Bolojan.

The phone conversation dealt with bilateral relations and means to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed a range of issues of common interest.

