PKL 12: Patna Pirates Record 35-Point Win Over Dabang Delhi With Ayan Masterclass Remain In Playoffs Race

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Patna Pirates produced a commanding performance to outclass Dabang Delhi K.C. 61-26 in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, securing a 35-point victory – the biggest win of the season.

The win also moved them into a playoff position, with one match to go against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final match of the league stage of PKL 12.

Patna Pirates opened the scoring with a successful raid from Ayan, giving them an early edge. However, Dabang Delhi quickly responded through Akshit, who earned a point with a confident raid.

The Pirates then built some momentum with a series of well-executed raids and tackles, extending their lead to 4–1. But Dabang Delhi fought back strongly, with their defenders stepping up to the challenge and closing the gap. Their solid defensive work helped them narrow the deficit to just one point at 5–4.

As the first half progressed, both teams continued to exchange points in quick succession. The contest remained evenly balanced, and by the time the Strategic Time Out was called, the scoreline was level at 7–7, setting up an exciting battle ahead.

After the break, the Patna Pirates started strongly, earning back-to-back points - first through a successful raid by Ayan, followed by an error from Akshit that gave them another. Midway through the half, they had established a 13-8 lead, putting pressure on Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi showed some fightback as Akshit produced a brilliant effort to earn two points, cutting the deficit to 12-15. However, Ayan once again stepped up for the Pirates, securing another point with a confident raid to keep his team ahead.

The momentum remained with Patna Pirates as they soon inflicted an All Out on Dabang Delhi, extending their lead to 19-13. By halftime, the Pirates had taken firm control of the match with a commanding 10-point advantage.

The Patna Pirates kept up their dominance after the break. Navdeep produced the first successful tackle of the half to get the Pirates a point, and Ayan followed with a successful raid to stretch the lead to 12 points.

The Pirates then inflicted an All Out, moving the score to 28-14. Ayan continued to lead from the front, completing his Super 10 and keeping Patna Pirates comfortably ahead. Pirates kept piling on the pressure and forced another All Out, extending their lead to 39-17. Ayan then played a huge role again – a five-point burst from him triggered a further All Out and pushed the Pirates into a 31-point lead.

The story remained the same after the Strategic Time Out, with the Pirates continuing their dominance. Milan Dahiya started the half with a successful raid to earn a point, followed by a sharp raid from Ankit Kumar that added a couple more, taking their total past 50. Ankit's consistent performance also helped him complete his Super 10, while Navdeep reached his High 5, highlighting the team's all-round strength.

Dabang Delhi tried to fight back, with Akshit producing a brilliant Super Raid to earn a few points, but the gap was still too wide. The Patna Pirates kept their focus and intensity, maintaining complete control. With less than two minutes left on the clock, they added to their tally with a Super Tackle, sealing a dominant display, and eventually won the match with a massive margin.