Stella-Jones Expands Its Utility Product Offering With An Agreement To Acquire Brooks Manufacturing Co.

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or“the Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Brooks Manufacturing Co. (“Brooks”), a manufacturer of treated wood distribution crossarms and transmission framing components located in the United States. This transaction marks another significant step in the Company's strategy to expand beyond its traditional product categories and leverage its extensive sales and distribution network to better support the needs of the utility sector.

Founded in 1915, Brooks is a long-standing supplier to utilities with a proven track record of quality and customer service. It operates a facility located in Bellingham, Washington, supplying a wide array of treated crossarms and framing components that play a vital role in ensuring the strength and reliability of overhead electrical systems.

“This acquisition is a natural fit,” said Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones.“The addition of Brooks bolsters Stella-Jones' suite of solutions, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand of utilities and unlock new growth opportunities. The acquisition reflects our strategic focus and aligns with our vision to make Stella-Jones a partner of choice to our infrastructure customers.”

The definitive agreement provides for a purchase price of approximately US$140.0 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon closing conditions, including U.S. antitrust regulatory approval, and is expected to occur by the end of the year. Sales for Brooks' year ended December 31, 2024 reached approximately US$84 million. The Company will finance the acquisition through its existing revolving credit facilities.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utilities companies with treated wood and steel utility poles and steel lattice towers, as well as North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release contains information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company and the proposed acquisition described herein. These statements are based on suppositions, risks and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such risks and uncertainties include, without excluding other considerations, the failure to satisfy closing conditions and the failure to complete or delay in completing the proposed acquisition for any other reason. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.