Masdar Plots To Share UAE's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Output Know-How With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Masdar plans to apply the UAE's experience in producing sustainable aviation fuel to Azerbaijan, Murad Sadigov, head of the Masdar representative office in Azerbaijan, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

The evolution of sustainable energy modalities in Azerbaijan transcends mere export initiatives, concurrently striving to enhance the robustness and dependability of the national energy infrastructure.



In his perspective, the primary objective transcends merely addressing inefficiencies within the energy infrastructure; it also encompasses the development of a robust and dependable framework. "The volatility of energy resources renders them devoid of intrinsic value; conversely, the reliability of energy systems is paramount," he asserted.



Consequently, the energy strategy was formulated to facilitate stakeholder engagement with the grid infrastructure while concurrently upholding a robust and reliable energy provision.



Sadigov highlighted the criticality of deploying energy storage architectures, optimizing balancing mechanisms, and integrating diverse renewable energy portfolios, while underscoring the significance of continuous investigation into offshore wind energy technologies and green hydrogen innovations.

He pointed out that Masdar is actively investing in green hydrogen production and is already implementing a pilot project to produce sustainable aviation fuel in the UAE, a project the company plans to apply in Azerbaijan.

Masdar has also launched the largest '24-hour generation' project-a combination of solar power (5.5 GW) and storage systems (19 GWh)-under construction in the UAE.

The company intends to implement similar solutions in Azerbaijan on a smaller scale.

"Such technological challenges make it possible to bring renewable energy as close as possible to commercial generation. This is made possible by the support of the Azerbaijani government and the availability of qualified personnel, as the country has always been a leading energy hub and is currently transferring innovations to the renewable energy sector," Sadigov explained.

He also noted that the Azerbaijani government is investing in grid modernization and recently announced the construction of two large storage systems to control frequency and energy flows, which will increase grid resilience and reliability.

As Sadigov puts it, Azerbaijan's sights are set on the horizon, reaching for the stars and aiming to do much more than just send green energy across to Europe.

"We have also witnessed the signing of agreements with Central Asia. This is a step toward the formation of a large-scale energy network that will ensure stability throughout the region. Azerbaijan is becoming the heart of an energy hub that will play a key role in the energy transition not only for the Caucasus but for all of Eurasia," he added.