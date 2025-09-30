Apex Group Launches AI-Driven Wealthtech Platform To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hamilton, Bermuda--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group"), the leading global financial services provider, has announced the launch of its new WealthTech platform, an AI-powered platform designed to unlock access to private markets for retail investors.

The platform enables wealth managers, private banks, distributors and fund managers to better serve the next generation of investors with tailored investment opportunities in private equity, private credit and alternative assets.

High investment thresholds and liquidity concerns have historically restricted retail participation in private markets, but Apex Group's WealthTech platform removes these barriers by enabling wealth managers, private banks, fund managers and distributors to offer clients seamless, cost-efficient access to private assets.

The platform helps firms' future-proof their strategies amid the expanding private markets and digital asset landscape, while ensuring compliance with a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

The AI-driven platform digitises processes, reduces administrative burdens, and matches investors with curated private investment opportunities, while leveraging blockchain and asset tokenization to enhance transparency, security, and liquidity, making alternative assets more accessible to a broader range of investors. Supported by Apex Group's global custody infrastructure and regulatory insights across over 50 countries, the WealthTech platform serves as an industry lynchpin, connecting stakeholders across the private markets ecosystem.

The platform offers end-to-end digital onboarding, transactions, and KYC to reduce friction, alongside real-time data and performance reporting, seamless API integration, straight-through processing, access to top-performing private market funds, and cross-jurisdictional custody and compliance.

The launch of the WealthTech platform marks the next step in Apex Group's broader strategy to provide the foundational rails for the evolving investment ecosystem, building on recent innovations such as Apex Digital 3.0 and advancing the group's long-term mission to help clients transition to digital and on-chain finance in support of the democratisation of the financial system.

Zion Hilelly, Group Chief Product Officer stated, "Apex Group has consistently advocated for democratising access to private markets, which have historically been challenging for retail investors to enter. Our WealthTech platform aims to increase accessibility to an asset class that was previously difficult to invest in by offering technology solutions aligned with changing investor needs. By tokenizing private equity investments, we are enabling dramatically different liquidity options across multiple jurisdictions and time zones and transforming how the market will operate in the future."

"The time for this advancement is now. Private wealth allocations to private markets are expected to reach $5.1 trillion by 2030, with $105 trillion set to transfer between generations in the coming decades. Younger investors will accelerate demand for private assets as they seek higher returns, greater liquidity and diversification. Apex Group is providing the technology today to meet the needs of tomorrow's investor."

Daniel Coheur Global Head of Digital Assets and Fund Distribution, added:

"Apex Group's WealthTech is the cornerstone of Apex Digital 3.0 - building the infrastructure and rails needed for Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance to interoperate at scale. WealthTech enables us to represent both traditional assets in digital form and create natively tokenized assets. This opens new distribution channels, enhances liquidity, and broadens access to markets. For fund distribution, this means reaching investors in ways that were previously infeasible, reducing friction across the investment lifecycle, and enabling a seamless connection between issuers, investors, aggregators, and platforms. We see WealthTech not merely as a product line, but as a strategic foundation for the next generation of financial services."

