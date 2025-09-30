Around 100 Iranians Sent Home from U.S. After Bilateral Agreement
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is moving forward with the deportation of approximately 100 Iranians from the U.S. to their home country, following an agreement between the U.S. and Iranian governments, media reported on Tuesday.
Citing high-level officials from both countries, the report revealed that a U.S.-chartered flight carrying the deportees left Louisiana on Monday evening and is set to land in Iran via Qatar on Tuesday.
A U.S. official confirmed that the logistics of the flight were nearing completion.
According to two sources, the group of deportees includes both men and women, as well as some couples. While a few chose to leave after being detained for months, the majority had either been denied asylum or were still waiting for a court hearing.
Iranian authorities characterized the deportation as an exceptional case of U.S.-Iran cooperation following months of negotiations, with Iran's Foreign Ministry facilitating the repatriation and assuring the safety of those being sent back.
Historically, the U.S. has faced significant challenges in deporting individuals to countries like Iran due to strained diplomatic relations and delays in securing necessary travel documents. This has often led to extended detentions or the eventual release of migrants.
In 2024, the U.S. managed to deport just over two dozen Iranians, marking the highest number in years, through several commercial flights.
