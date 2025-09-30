AnaAkhtar™ Officially Launches Full Bilingual SEB EdTech Platform – A First for the MENA Region
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) AnaAkhtar™, an innovative bilingual EdTech platform for social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) development based in the UAE, has officially launched its full version. Following successful pilots, key partnerships, and accreditation, AnaAkhtar™ is now fully deployed — delivering the region’s first dedicated platform focused on SEB development to support students’ growth beyond academics.
The launch was marked by a founders’ meeting at AnaAkhtar’s Amman office, attended by Eman Alotaibi, Hussam Talal Ghazzawi, and Eyad Deeb, the co-founders of AnaAkhtar™.
During the meeting, Omar Abdelhadi, Platform Development Lead, presented the full version of the AnaAkhtar™ platform, showcasing its enhanced bilingual capabilities, unmatched scalability, and deep customization — a platform built with the same level of innovation and impact seen in the world’s most valuable EdTech solutions — while celebrating the dedication of the team that made this moment possible.
Eman Alotaibi, CEO & Founder, AnaAkhtar™, said: “This is more than a launch — it is the moment I carried from idea to vision to reality, a turning point for education in our region. AnaAkhtar™ is not just technology; it is my belief that every child deserves the chance to thrive beyond classrooms and grades. What matters most to me is helping students face the unseen challenges of life — not with magic, but with real tools that build resilience, empathy, and responsible decision-making. I am deeply grateful to our team, whose dedication both on site and behind the scenes has turned this dream into reality. Together, we are building a lasting solution: the first bilingual SEB EdTech of its kind in the MENA region — designed for our children, our future.”
A New Era of Bilingual SEB Development
AnaAkhtar™’s full deployment delivers a pioneering bilingual SEB EdTech solution built in the region, for the region. With interactive, proactive, and accredited curricula designed around real-life scenarios — empowering students, engaging parents, guiding counselors, and strengthening entire school communities across the MENA region.
By blending global research with culturally relevant design, AnaAkhtar™ sets a new standard for how schools and institutions across MENA can support student growth — not just academically, but in their social, emotional, and behavioral development.
Hussam Talal Ghazzawi, Co-Founder, AnaAkhtar™, said: “I am proud of this moment. We have invested not only in a platform but in a vision — one that creates a unique impact for our region and goes far beyond education as we know it. What makes it especially meaningful to me is that AnaAkhtar™ has been carefully tailored to reflect each culture in our region. That cultural relevance is what gives this platform its true meaning and impact.”
Eyad Deeb, Co-Founder, AnaAkhtar™, said: “This is not just another digital tool. It’s a new type of SEB EdTech — one that goes beyond classrooms, beyond grades, and beyond markets. What makes AnaAkhtar™ stand out is that it is both seamless and scalable, designed to grow with institutions and adapt to their needs. It’s something bigger: a transformation in how young people across MENA can thrive.”
Built in MENA, for MENA, AnaAkhtar™ is the first bilingual SEB EdTech platform created in the region to serve the region — and today, it stands ready to scale.
