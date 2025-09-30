T420 Launches To Decentralize Ownership Of Tesla's Robotaxi Network On Solana

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)T420 , a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project, today announced its official launch and upcoming pre-sale. The project is set to build a community-owned and operated fleet of Tesla Robotaxis, leveraging the high-performance Solana blockchain to offer investors a direct stake in the future of autonomous mobility.

The global autonomous ride-sharing market represents one of the most significant economic shifts of the coming decade. However, the ownership of these critical infrastructure networks is on a path to being controlled by large, centralized corporations and investment funds, leaving the community of early believers and supporters with no direct ownership. T420 was created to solve this problem by providing a new model for decentralized, community-owned infrastructure.

“We saw a future where the people who believe most in the autonomous revolution are the ones who get to own it, not just pay for the rides,” said Zane O'Donnell, Co-Founder of T420.“T420 is more than just a token; it's a legally registered DAO that provides the tools for a community to collectively own a revenue-generating, real-world fleet of vehicles. We're giving people the chance to own the ride, not just the stock.”

The T420 model is built on a“Marketplace Flywheel” where T420 tokens represent direct, fractionalized ownership of the vehicles. A significant portion of the net revenue generated from rides (42%) is distributed directly to token holders once all token unlocks are complete. The project chose the Solana network for its ability to handle the high transaction volume and low fees required for a global, real-time transportation network.

“For a real-world asset project of this scale, performance and security are non-negotiable,” said Delon O'Donnell, Co-Founder.“Solana provides the speed and scalability we need to manage a global fleet, while our DAO structure (DUNA) and triple-audit path ensure that the project is governed transparently and securely by the community it serves.”



Asset-Backed Tokens: Every token is backed by a real-world, revenue-generating Tesla Robotaxi.

Direct Revenue Share: Token holders receive 42% of the net daily fees generated by the fleet.

Decentralized Governance: A fully-doxed team and a DAO structure allow the community to vote on key decisions. Institutional-Grade Security: The project is built with a triple-audit path for its smart contracts and a legally-registered DAO wrapper.

The T420 pre-sale is scheduled to begin on 10/10/2025, offering early investors the opportunity to acquire T420 tokens at an entry-level price.

T420 is a Real-World Asset (RWA) project dedicated to building the world's first community-owned and operated fleet of autonomous robotaxis. By combining the power of the Solana blockchain with a transparent DAO governance model, T420 aims to decentralize ownership in the multi-trillion dollar mobility economy.

For more information, visit:

Website:

X (Twifler):

Media Contact:

Name: Zane O'Donnell Email: [email protected]