Russians Admit Fuel Shortage In Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Kherson Region
“The Russians have admitted that the fuel shortage has also affected the occupied part of the Kherson region. Farmers are suffering the most from the diesel fuel shortage, as they are unable to start sowing winter crops,” the report says.
As noted, in the long term, the fuel shortage could affect the supply of provisions to the entire aggressor country.Read also: 95% of war-damaged infrastructure restored in Yahidne
As reported by Ukrinform, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right bank of the Kherson region, including Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
Photo: pexels
