Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Admit Fuel Shortage In Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Kherson Region

Russians Admit Fuel Shortage In Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Kherson Region


2025-09-30 12:04:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the IRS-Pivde media, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians have admitted that the fuel shortage has also affected the occupied part of the Kherson region. Farmers are suffering the most from the diesel fuel shortage, as they are unable to start sowing winter crops,” the report says.

As noted, in the long term, the fuel shortage could affect the supply of provisions to the entire aggressor country.

Read also: 95% of war-damaged infrastructure restored in Yahidne

As reported by Ukrinform, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right bank of the Kherson region, including Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Photo: pexels

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110128015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search