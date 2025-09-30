Border Guards Show FPV Drone Strike On Russian Checkpoint 20 Km Away
The drone covered a distance of over 20 kilometers.
“It seems the Russian troops did not expect an attack on a remote site protected by anti-drone netting and tried to hide. But the fiber-optic camera provided a clear image,” the border guards noted.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, partisans assisted in striking a Russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system in the Kherson sector.
