Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized Over One Million Explosives Since Full-Scale Invasion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook .

"According to the Main Department for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety, nearly 6,500 square kilometers of territory have been surveyed, along with 9,691 kilometers of roads, 10,164 kilometers of power lines, and 3,748 kilometers of railway tracks," the statement reads.

Moreover, non-technical surveys have confirmed that 37,000 square kilometers of liberated Ukrainian land are now safe for use.

"Thanks to systematic and coordinated efforts, we are accelerating the pace of demining carried out by mine action operators. In 2024, 38 square kilometers were cleared, and this year - nearly 150 square kilometers already," Shmyhal noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, from September 18 to 24, sappers cleared another 1,030.9 hectares of land on the right bank of Kherson region.

Photo credit: State Transport Special Service