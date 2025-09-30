Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Signs Law To Denounce EU Anti-Torture Treaty

2025-09-30 12:04:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Monday to denounce the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment from 1987, after submitting a bill to withdraw Russia from the treaty three weeks ago, Azernews reports.

The denunciation follows the Council of Europe's decision to withdraw Russia's membership in March 2022 as a consequence of Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine.

Russia's State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin previously condemned the decision and claimed that Moscow's requests for representation were being ignored, despite the European Convention's principle of cooperation.

