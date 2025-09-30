Hamas To Review U.S. Ceasefire Plan Arab, Muslim Countries Express Welcome

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 30 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas has received a U.S.-backed proposal, aimed at ending the war in Gaza, presented by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, a Hamas source said, yesterday.

The plan, which U.S. President Donald Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing earlier in the day, was delivered during a meeting in Doha. The Qatari prime minister and the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, presented the plan to Hamas negotiators, the source said.

The Hamas delegation told mediators it would study the proposal“with sincere intent” before issuing an official response, according to the source.

Egypt's Al Qahera News TV, citing Egyptian security sources, confirmed the delivery of the U.S. peace proposal to Hamas. The report said, Egypt and other Arab countries made several amendments to the plan before presenting it to Hamas in Doha.

Earlier yesterday, U.S. President, Donald Trump, said, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to his broad Gaza peace plan. Trump added that, if Hamas accepted the proposal, it would require the release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours and called on Hamas to accept the terms.

Netanyahu, however, warned that Israel would“finish the job” against Hamas, if the militants rejected the proposal.

The plan faced immediate opposition from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group allied with Hamas, which dismissed it as a“recipe for continued aggression” against the Palestinian people.

“Through this, Israel is attempting – via the United States – to impose what it could not achieve through war,” the group said in a statement.“We consider the American-Israeli declaration a formula for igniting the region.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank, welcomed the U.S. proposal and expressed its readiness to“work with the United States, regional countries, and partners, to end the Gaza war through a comprehensive agreement.”

The plan, the authority said, should ensure adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza, secure the release of hostages and prisoners, and establish mechanisms to protect the Palestinian people.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, issued a joint statement late yesterday, welcoming the U.S. proposal.

The ministers praised the proposals to end the fighting, rebuild Gaza, prevent Palestinian displacement, and block the annexation of the West Bank.

They reaffirmed their commitment to work with the United States, to secure a deal that guarantees unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of hostages, security for all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction of Gaza, and a path towards a just two-state solution, integrating Gaza and the West Bank in line with international law.– NNN-WAFA