Letter To Editor: What Kashmir Gets Wrong About Coaching

From Srinagar's crowded lanes to district towns, signboards promise selection, ranks, and a clear future.

Parents sign up their children early, worried about limited colleges, few jobs, and rising competition.

Students follow, believing that one institute might decide everything that comes next.

This belief deserves a closer look.

Are coaching centers truly shaping careers in Kashmir, or have we given them more power than they deserve?

Most institutes advertise success with confidence. Toppers smile from posters. Percentages shine in newspaper ads. What stays unseen are the many students who do not make it, despite long hours and high fees.

Education works best when learning grows slowly through understanding. When it turns into endless drills and test scores, students stop asking questions and start fearing failure.

For certain exams, coaching does serve a purpose. Competitive tests like the IIT-JEE demand preparation far beyond the regular school syllabus.