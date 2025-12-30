Kashmir's Silence In Sacred Terms

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

History is rehearsed more than it is remembered in Kashmir.

It becomes a place to justify actions and hide uncertainty. Political stops gain sacred meaning, retreats win respect, and changes are treated as destiny.

It is in this landscape that Waheed Para likened Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's decision to remove the“Hurriyat chief” title from his social media profile to the Treaty of Hudaybiyah.

Beyond a flawed analogy, this moment reveals a deeper ailment in the political imagination of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Treaty of Hudaybiyah was a decisive moment. It was a negotiated truce between two adversaries, concluded by the Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه وسلم) as a leader with moral authority, political legitimacy, and a mobilized community.

The truce had witnesses, written terms, mutual recognition, and calculated risk. It came from ethical clarity rather than compulsion.

To invoke it to explain the removal of a digital title is historical dilution.

This dilution has become a habit in Kashmir's political discourse.

Religious metaphors explain exhaustion. Sacred history becomes a language of consolation for a society repeatedly asked to adapt and endure.

What grows from political pressure is called wisdom. What comes from coercion is praised as patience. Survival is mistaken for strategy.

The political system in Jammu and Kashmir thrives on this confusion.

It survives by exhausting.

Leadership no longer shapes the future. Political actors move within narrow corridors of speech. Silence earns reward, ambiguity feels safe, and clarity carries cost.

In such a backdrop, personal choices grow into grand narratives because the system produces no grand politics.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's decision must be understood within this confined terrain.

Years of detention, restrictions, and enforced silence leave any action conditional. Red lines remain invisible but firm.

To suggest that this resembles Hudaybiyah misunderstands both.

Hudaybiyah created space, while Kashmir's current order administers space. One arose from mutual recognition, the other emerges from unilateral control.