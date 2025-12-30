Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Beacon Culture Is Out Of Control

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) A beacon was designed to clear the road for an ambulance racing against death or for a fire engine cutting through chaos. It was never meant to announce rank, office, or influence.

But on the roads of Jammu and Kashmir, the flashing light has drifted far from its purpose. It now too often signals authority than emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look closely and you will see it everywhere.

Beacons atop vehicles carrying officials, local officers, elected representatives, and people who draw confidence from proximity to power. These lights blink through traffic as if the road itself were a private passage.

The message to the public is blunt: some lives run on a faster lane.

The law, however, is clear and unsentimental. Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, beacon lights lost their VIP tag in 2017. The category of“high dignitaries” was removed. Rank, title, and office no longer matter.

A beacon is legal only for vehicles engaged in notified emergency or disaster duties. Nothing more, nothing less.

That means no routine movement for Tehsildars, MLAs, judges, or civil servants qualifies. Seniority does not switch on a flashing light. Even emergency vehicles are allowed beacons only when there is a real emergency. A siren and a beacon are tools instead of ornaments.

Courts have said this repeatedly. The Supreme Court has called out beacon misuse as a symptom of a VIP culture that mocks democratic values. Public roads, the judiciary has reminded, belong to everyone. They are not corridors of privilege.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet enforcement falters.

When officials break the rule, the rule itself looks lawless. Ordinary citizens see this and learn fast. Some install illegal lights and sirens on private cars. Others bully their way through traffic, copying the language of power. Real emergency vehicles then lose the respect and space they urgently need.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the citizen forced to pull aside for an unauthorized beacon, the feeling goes beyond inconvenience. It feels like being told, once again, that equality stops at the roadside.

Jammu and Kashmir cannot afford this. Governance here already lives under close public and constitutional watch. Selective obedience only deepens mistrust. Traffic authorities have acted at times, ordering removal of illegal beacons and penalizing offenders regardless of status. But scattered action cannot cure a habit so deeply rooted.

The law has teeth. Fines, prosecution, seizure of vehicles, even charges of impersonation are available. What is missing is not power but resolve. Consistent, visible, and impartial enforcement would speak louder than any flashing light.

This is a question of equality before law. Every unauthorized beacon weakens institutions and fuels public cynicism. Ending this misuse is not anti-official. It is pro-democracy.