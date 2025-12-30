What 2025 Did And Did Not Change In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

As winter closed in on Jammu and Kashmir at the end of 2025, the year refused to settle into a clean ending.

It did not offer a neat story of recovery or decline. Instead, it left behind a layered record of ambition and anxiety.

Life here continued as it often does, carrying the weight of history while making space for ordinary days.

Time in this land rarely moves in straight lines. It circles back to memory, revisits old wounds, stops for prayer, and then pushes forward again.

The mountains mirror this reality well. So do the people who live among them.

The year opened with the sound of machines cutting through rock and snow. Infrastructure once again stood as the clearest sign of state intent.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link edged closer to full operation, with tunnels and bridges nearing completion. All-weather rail access to the valley remained a promise delayed by terrain and turmoil for decades. In 2025, that promise felt closer than ever.

Road projects under Bharatmala and PMGSY continued to link remote villages in the Chenab Valley, the Pir Panjal range, and north Kashmir.

This work showed up in practical ways for families in these areas.

Ambulances reached faster. Travel to district hospitals took fewer hours. Farmers sent apples and vegetables to markets with less loss. Children missed fewer school days. Electricity supply improved in parts of the region, stretching evenings beyond candlelight.

Expanded 4G coverage allowed students to attend online classes, traders to use digital payments, and families separated by work or deployment to stay in touch.

Progress, though visible, remained uneven.

Paper announcements often ran ahead of execution. Delays tested patience. Complaints moved from village offices to social media feeds. Development arrived, but not always where or how people expected it.

The economy found some lift through tourism.

After years marked by shutdowns and uncertainty, domestic visitors returned in large numbers during spring and summer. Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Srinagar's old city saw packed hotels and busy streets. Dal and Nigeen lakes filled with guests once more, houseboats alive with conversation deep into the night.

Festivals, adventure events, film shoots, and national conferences signaled official confidence in the valley's stability.

Taxi drivers, hotel staff, shikara owners, pony handlers, photographers, artisans, and roadside vendors felt money return to their hands. The handicraft sector revived demand for carpets, papier-mâché, pashmina, and walnut woodwork.

Then came April.

A violent attack on tourists in south Kashmir cut through the sense of recovery. Cancellations followed within hours. Travel advisories returned. Fear entered conversations that had begun to soften. The incident reminded residents of a hard truth they already know.

Peace here is not a milestone reached once and for all. It requires constant care.

Security operations increased in districts such as Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara, and Anantnag. Officials spoke of operational success, but civilian life absorbed the strain.

Temporary restrictions limited movement, shops closed earlier, and parents waited longer for children to return home.

Nature added its own tests.

Cloudbursts and flash floods struck parts of Jammu and Kashmir midyear, killing people, damaging homes, sweeping away livestock, and cutting off roads. Rivers rose with force that felt both sudden and ancient.

Climate concerns moved from reports into daily talk. Farmers spoke of shifting seasons. Orchard owners worried about snowfall patterns and chilling hours.

Springs ran thinner, water tables dropped, and the land itself seemed uncertain.

Administratively, the year stayed in transition. Governance focused on welfare delivery through housing, healthcare outreach, skills programs, and agricultural support.

Horticulture remained the backbone of the valley, though growers faced unstable prices and transport challenges. Apple farmers struggled with market swings. Saffron growers balanced tradition with survival. Walnut producers faced storage and export limits.

Youth remained at the center of policy talk. Sports leagues, start-up schemes, vocational training, and entrepreneurship programs aimed to offer direction.