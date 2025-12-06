Minister Of Finance Meets Albanian Counterpart, UNDP Administrator

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Albania HE Petrit Malaj, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in its 23rd edition.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were reviewed, with particular focus on economic, financial, and investment sectors, and on the means to further develop them, in addition to discussing areas of mutual cooperation.

HE the Minister of Finance also met Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) HE Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in its 23rd edition. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two sides, particularly in the field of development and sustainability. It also dealt with discussing facets of bilateral cooperation.