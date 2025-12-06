Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Finance Meets Albanian Counterpart, UNDP Administrator

Minister Of Finance Meets Albanian Counterpart, UNDP Administrator


2025-12-06 02:00:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Albania HE Petrit Malaj, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in its 23rd edition.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were reviewed, with particular focus on economic, financial, and investment sectors, and on the means to further develop them, in addition to discussing areas of mutual cooperation.

HE the Minister of Finance also met Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) HE Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in its 23rd edition. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two sides, particularly in the field of development and sustainability. It also dealt with discussing facets of bilateral cooperation.

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110446120



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search