SBU Exposes Mykolaiv Entrepreneur Attempting To Sell Naval Artillery To Russia
The SBU prevented the export of critically important components for naval artillery systems from Ukraine. The items included artillery systems of various types, ranging from six-barrel AO-18 automatic guns to universal AK-176M installations valued at nearly $1.5 million.
Such weapons are used on combat ships to strike fast-moving targets at short distances, including drones and cruise missiles.
According to the investigation, the scheme involved a Mykolaiv entrepreneur who illegally acquired the weapons during Russia's full-scale invasion. To conceal the export, he placed the systems in specially designed containers disguised as water heaters.
To further mask the operation, the suspect planned to transport the systems to affiliated companies in the European Union and Southeast Asia, from where they would be shipped to Russia. He formalized the scheme through fictitious contracts with foreign-controlled companies.
SBU officers exposed the suspect during the preparation stage and detained him. Searches of his warehouses and offices uncovered artillery systems in the specially designed containers, additional components for military boats, and contracts with foreign companies.
The seized weapons will be handed over to Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Investigators have charged the suspect under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for arms smuggling committed by a group in prior conspiracy). The suspect is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
The investigation is ongoing to hold all responsible parties accountable. The operation was conducted by SBU officers in the Mykolaiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.
