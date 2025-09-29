Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Wounded In Russia's Sep 20 Attack On Dnipro Dies In Hospital

2025-09-29 09:03:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The announcement was made on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

“The 55-year-old victim of the attack on Dnipro has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end,” the post reads.

The large-scale enemy strike claimed the lives of two people.

As previously reported, one person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the Russian attack on the night of September 20. A Russian missile struck an apartment block in Dnipro. A total of 36 people were reported injured in the combined attacks on the city.

