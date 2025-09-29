Foster Electric Expands Electrical Services To Marietta Homeowners And Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Powering Marietta with safe, reliable solutions - that's the Foster Electric way."Foster Electric, a locally owned Marietta, GA company founded by master electrician Ted Foster, has expanded residential and commercial electrical services across Cobb County. The company offers wiring, panel upgrades, lighting, emergency repairs, and preventative maintenance with a focus on safety and compliance. Serving homeowners, businesses, and property managers, Foster Electric provides transparent pricing, 24/7 service, and customer-focused solutions.

MARIETTA, GA - September 29, 2025 - Foster Electric - Marietta Electrician, a locally owned and operated electrical services company, today announced expanded availability of residential and commercial electrician services across Cobb County. Based in downtown Marietta at 109 Anderson St SE, Suite 601, the company provides licensed electrical work ranging from emergency repairs to large-scale installations.

Founded by master electrician Ted Foster, Foster Electric - Marietta Electrician specializes in wiring, panel upgrades, lighting installation, and troubleshooting for both homeowners and businesses. The expansion comes at a time when the Atlanta metro area is experiencing sustained growth, with rising demand for safe, reliable, and efficient electrical infrastructure in both homes and workplaces.

Meeting Growing Demand in Cobb County

Cobb County has become one of Georgia's fastest-growing areas, with strong residential development, an influx of small businesses, and a thriving commercial real estate market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Marietta's population grew by more than 10% between 2010 and 2020, and projections show steady increases over the next decade. That growth is creating higher demand for home improvement projects, business expansions, and rental property upgrades-all of which require professional electrical services.

“Whether it's a homeowner updating an older property, a small business opening a new storefront, or a landlord preparing a property for tenants, reliable electrical work is essential,” said Ted Foster, owner of Foster Electric.“We live and work in Marietta, and we take pride in serving our neighbors with safe, dependable, and affordable solutions.”

Full Range of Electrical Services

Foster Electric offers a comprehensive menu of services designed to address the most common and urgent electrical needs:



Residential electrical services including rewiring, breaker panel replacements, ceiling fan installation, EV charger hookups, and energy-efficient lighting upgrades.

Commercial services for offices, restaurants, and retail businesses, including code compliance inspections, circuit installations, and ongoing maintenance.

Emergency repair services, available 24/7, to restore power and address urgent safety concerns such as exposed wiring, outages, and electrical surges. Preventative maintenance programs that help extend the life of electrical systems, reduce utility costs, and prevent costly breakdowns.

By combining traditional service with modern energy solutions, Foster Electric helps customers improve safety and efficiency while reducing long-term costs.

Safety and Compliance First

Electrical work remains one of the most tightly regulated trades, and with good reason: the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that electrical failures or malfunctions contribute to more than 30,000 home fires annually in the United States. Foster Electric emphasizes safety at every step of its projects, ensuring all installations meet or exceed Georgia state requirements and National Electrical Code (NEC) standards.

“Electrical systems are something most people don't think about until there's a problem, but behind every switch and outlet is a safety system that needs to work properly,” Foster said.“Our goal is to make sure our customers can use their homes and businesses with peace of mind.”

Supporting Local Growth

Foster Electric's services are especially valuable for Cobb County's expanding business community. With new restaurants, retail centers, and offices opening throughout the Marietta Square district and beyond, commercial tenants often require significant electrical modifications before they can open their doors. By offering prompt, professional service, Foster Electric helps reduce delays and ensure businesses can operate safely from day one.

The company also works with real estate professionals and property managers to complete inspection-related repairs quickly-helping buyers and sellers close deals without costly postponements.

Customer-Centered Approach

At the core of Foster Electric's philosophy is customer service. The company provides upfront, transparent pricing and scheduling flexibility, ensuring clients know exactly what to expect before work begins. Foster Electric's electricians arrive on time, complete jobs efficiently, and communicate clearly with homeowners and business owners.

Customer feedback has highlighted the company's reliability and professionalism. Many clients note the difference of working with a local, owner-operated business where accountability and personal service come first.

Call to Action

Customers can schedule service or request a free estimate by visiting or calling 404-855-4797. Foster Electric offers both same-day service for urgent needs and scheduled appointments for larger projects.

About Foster Electric

Foster Electric is a licensed and insured electrical services provider based in Marietta, Georgia. Founded by master electrician Ted Foster, the company offers residential and commercial electrical work, including wiring, lighting, panel upgrades, emergency repairs, and preventative maintenance. Foster Electric is committed to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction throughout Cobb County and the greater Atlanta area.