Rally House Named The Official Team Shop Of The Big 12 Conference

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the national sports apparel and merchandise retailer known for its extensive selection of college and professional team gear, proudly announces its new partnership with the Big 12 Conference as the Official Team Shop. This exciting collaboration strengthens Rally House's commitment to celebrating college sports and delivering fans the best possible shopping experience online and in 100+ store locations that carry Big 12 team merchandise.

The Rally House story comes full circle after becoming the Big 12 Conference's Official Team Shop as the company was founded in Kansas, a melting pot of Big 12 Conference team fandom. With firm roots inside Big 12 Conference fan bases, Rally House was eager to expand their partnership with the conference to provide even more Big 12 fans with the vast selection of team gear, as well as top tier customer service.

"For Rally House, this partnership is a landmark. Our brand was founded and grew up right in the heart of the Big 12 footprint in Kansas City," said Aaron Liebert, Rally House CEO and son of company founders Tim and Peg Liebert. "We have grown to 100 plus stores across the conference's footprint providing fans with the most outrageous selection of officially licensed team merchandise and a focus on customer service, all while keeping an eye on making sure we have the most relevant 'local stuff' at every store. Big 12 fans can trust Rally House to bring new, fresh, and exclusive products right to their local store or online at big12sports," added Liebert.

With over 38,000 items available to shop for Big 12 teams from over 350 vendors, Rally House takes great pride in offering their customers a second-to-none product assortment with the most popular and latest styles. Big 12 Conference fans can count on Rally House to constantly be refreshing their product selection to cater to customer demand. From Big 12 Conference Championships to the latest NIL player merchandise, Rally House further solidifies their commitment to the Big 12 Conference, their athletes, and their fans after becoming the Official Team Shop for the Big 12.





Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 300+ locations across 27 states.

