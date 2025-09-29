‎ASUS Highlights The Importance Of Innovation In Government And Education Sectors At A Distinguished Event In Riyadh ‎

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The company showcases its future solutions designed to support Saudi Arabia's evolving digital landscape‎

‎Saudi Arabia, Riyadh – September 2025:‎‎ Asus, in collaboration with its partner Al-Falak Electronics and Equipment, hosted the Powering the Future event on 15 September at the Narcissus Hotel in Riyadh. The event brought together a number of end-users from the government, education, health and technology sectors to serve as a platform to learn about the company's range of business services and its latest innovative solutions. ‎

‎Tolga Özdel, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at ASOS, said:“Digital innovation initiatives are touching all organizations in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom enters a major transformation period, where technology plays a pivotal role. At ASOS, our mission is to provide innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions that empower users in education, business, and government. Saudi Arabia is a key market in our regional and global strategy, and we are committed to working with our local partners to build long-term partnerships that support the Kingdom's vision of building an advanced digital economy.”‎

‎Mohammed Al Hussaini, Director of Commercial Sales at ASUS, gave a presentation on the ASUS portfolio designed to boost productivity, while attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest ASUS business and education devices that can perform AI tasks directly on the device. This included ASUS ExpertBook P5405 and B5405CCA Copilot designed to take advantage of the latest AI features, as well as ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9406), the world's lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop. The lineup also includes ASUS Chromebooks designed for students, and all-in-one all-in-one devices with high-quality components and advanced security options. With additional features such as extended battery life, fast connectivity and smooth performance, these devices are specifically designed to meet the demands of modern digital classrooms, modern work environments, and government organizations.‎

‎With sustainability at the heart of ASUS' strategy, the company is dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality and reaching net zero by 2050. This will be possible by introducing environmentally friendly products that are in line with the Kingdom's sustainability goals and based on Saudi Vision 2030. Following the success of the event in other locations around the world, ASUS reaffirms its commitment as a leading technology company providing solutions tailored to the needs of different industries.‎