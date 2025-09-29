Ahold Delhaize USA Introduces Edge, A New Proprietary Retail Media Ad Platform Built For Grocery Retail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Edge Sets New Standard for Retail Media Advertising, Enhancing CPG Engagement and Omnichannel Customer Experience

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced its retail media arm – AD Retail Media – will launch Edge, a new proprietary advertising technology platform, in January 2026. Powering on-site display, sponsored search and in-store digital screens, Edge is custom-built for the grocery sector. The platform creates new opportunities for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) partners to reach the more than 26 million customers who interact with Ahold Delhaize USA brands each week with a transparent, intuitive and measurable way to unlock faster speed-to-market and optimize ad performance across physical and digital channels.

“Over the past several years, we have built an industry-leading retail media team and capabilities,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA.“Through this pioneering technology, which was developed in collaboration by in-house tech teams and leverages a proven platform used by several of Ahold Delhaize's European brands, we continue to bolster our retail media offerings and enable CPGs to leverage both the scale and local connections of Ahold Delhaize USA brands and experience additional value through more seamless customer engagement.”

Edge consolidates core retail media capabilities – including audience insights, media planning, activation and optimization – into a single ecosystem. Through integration with loyalty programs from each of Ahold Delhaize USA's local brands, as well as Ahold Delhaize USA's proprietary e-commerce platform, Edge enables a frictionless omnichannel experience for both customers and CPGs.

“Edge isn't just a platform – it's the 'One Stop Ad Shop' that gives our partners a smarter, easier way to grow their businesses while strengthening the bond between shoppers and the brands they love,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of AD Retail Media, Digital Merchandising and Marketing for Ahold Delhaize USA.“With real-time insights guiding strategic decisions, Edge empowers brands to navigate the most effective path forward. It's powerful because it's built by grocers, for grocery – bringing together customer loyalty, past purchase trends and e-commerce connectivity in a way that is a true reflection of what's possible when deep industry expertise meets innovative technology.”

In addition to management of on-site advertising and in-store digital screens, Edge enables seamless monitoring across both on-site and off-site advertising for participating CPG brands. By viewing both display and sponsored ad purchases in the same place, CPGs can easily understand and adjust their investments, make data-driven decisions and maximize return while adapting dynamically to how shoppers engage across each touchpoint.

More information about the new platform will be shared this fall ahead of the anticipated January 2026 launch. With direct influence over the platform and roadmap, Ahold Delhaize USA will continue to evolve the platform over time to further enhance the customer and partner experience.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACTS

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at