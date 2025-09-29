Eysz Founder Rachel Kuperman, MD Earns 2025 AAP Pediatric Innovation Award For Novel Absence Seizure Screening Device

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Backed by CTIP Pediatric Device Accelerator, device helps providers differentiate seizure-related staring and inattention, supporting AAP's ADHD Guidelines

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eysz, a digital health company focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurological and psychiatric conditions, today announced that its founder and CEO, Rachel Kuperman, MD, has received the prestigious 2025 Pediatric Innovation Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Section on Advances in Therapeutics and Technology (SOATT).The award recognizes Dr. Kuperman's pioneering work in developing the EyszTM HV Recorder, a novel device designed to standardize the hyperventilation procedure and collect objective video evidence to aid pediatricians in screening for the signs of absence seizures in a primary care setting. This honor highlights the critical role of the pediatric innovation ecosystem in translating novel ideas into clinical solutions that directly impact child health millions of families and their pediatricians, a child's staring spells can signal the start of a complex care journey. Although absence seizures are a common cause, their episodes often mimic behavioral inattention or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) symptoms, making them difficult to distinguish on clinical presentation alone. Even with careful assessment, reaching a definitive diagnosis may be delayed due to limited access to specialists-who face average wait times of 45 days-and geographic disparities in care. The Eysz HV Recorder, an FDA Class I Software as a Medical Device device, is designed to support clinical decision-making by enabling objective screening in the primary care setting. By helping clarify when further neurological evaluation is needed, it can enable providers to improve care delivery timelines, increase patient satisfaction, reduce unnecessary referrals, and minimize diagnostic delays."Rachel Kuperman and the Eysz team have tackled a common yet complex diagnostic challenge that affects countless children and families," said Amy Molten, MD, Executive Committee Member of the AAP's SOATT. "The Eysz HV Recorder exemplifies the spirit of pediatric innovation by offering an elegant, child-friendly solution to a significant unmet need. It empowers pediatricians with better data and provides parents with faster answers, and we are thrilled to recognize this important advancement".Eysz's development was accelerated through its participation in the Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP). CTIP is an FDA-funded pediatric MedTech accelerator that provides mentorship and resources to help bring novel devices from concept to clinical use."Eysz is a resounding success and a case study in how pediatric innovation should work: clear unmet need, rigorous evidence-based development, and seamless fit in primary care workflows," said Juan Espinoza, MD, Executive Director of CTIP and Chief Research Informatics Officer at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.“That's why this AAP honor matters-because it recognizes the impact that families will feel”."Receiving this award from the AAP is an incredible honor and a powerful validation of our mission," said Rachel Kuperman, MD. "As a parent, I know the anxiety that comes with not knowing what's happening with your child's health. We created the Eysz HV Recorder to replace that uncertainty with clarity. This recognition fuels our passion to ensure every child has access to a timely and accurate diagnosis. We are deeply grateful for the support we've received from CTIP and the entire pediatric community".The award serves as a major milestone for Eysz as it seeks to expand its reach to general pediatricians and healthcare systems.About EyszEysz is a digital health company focused on developing technology for the diagnosis and management of neurological conditions. The company's main product is the EyszTM HV Recorder, a software as a medical device created to help administer hyperventilation to collect objective data for identifying absence seizures. This helps improve the diagnostic process for epilepsy and related conditions like ADHD. For more information, visit .About CTIPThe Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) is a pediatric MedTech accelerator funded by the FDA and based at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. CTIP helps pediatric innovators move from concept to commercialization by providing a network of experts, clinicians, and hospital partners, including Lurie Children's. Its mission is to advance the development, production, and distribution of pediatric medical devices to enhance the quality and safety of children's healthcare. For more information, visit .About the AAP Section on Advances in Therapeutics and Technology (SOATT)The AAP's Section on Advances in Therapeutics and Technology is comprised of pediatricians and other health professionals dedicated to advancing child health through the safe and effective implementation of new technologies and treatments. The section works to educate, advocate, and foster innovation in pediatric medicine.

