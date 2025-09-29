403
Zelenskyy Insists on Ukraine’s EU Accession
(MENAFN) At the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s future lies within the European Union and that the nation is actively pursuing all necessary steps for its accession.
“Ukraine must join the EU, and it will,” Zelenskyy declared, underscoring that Kyiv has already met its obligations toward membership.
“We are doing everything required, and it is important that Ukraine’s accession is not delayed by the national politics of this or that country … What we must avoid is any dependence on Russia,” he stressed.
Ukraine officially applied for EU membership following the onset of its war with Russia in February 2022. In December 2023, the European Council sanctioned the opening of formal accession talks.
By June 2024, the European Commission had delivered a favorable evaluation of reforms in both Ukraine and Moldova, prompting Brussels to approve a negotiation framework for the accession process.
Despite these steps, the process has faced roadblocks, with Hungary and Slovakia holding up progress. These countries have conditioned their support on the cessation of strikes targeting the Druzhba oil pipeline, a key Russian energy supply line for the region.
In response, Lithuania proposed an alternative negotiation route that could bypass the objections of Budapest.
