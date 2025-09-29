403
Trump Needs Alternative to CIA, Flynn Says
(MENAFN) Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is calling for the establishment of a dedicated operations center within the White House, designed to provide President Donald Trump with reliable intelligence—separate from the Pentagon and CIA. Flynn's proposal, made in a Saturday interview with Alex Jones, asserts that the president cannot fully trust the existing U.S. intelligence apparatus due to concerns over potential manipulation of reports.
“The CIA has a very robust operations center. You can see and do anything you want from there – certainly globally,” Flynn remarked. “And you [could] understand what’s happening, if you had a CIA that was actually working on your behalf.”
“What President Trump requires is an operations center that’s working on his behalf and responding to every single thing happening around the world,” Flynn added.
Flynn's suggestion has received backing from Kirill Dmitriev, an economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev, involved in discussions aimed at improving U.S.-Russia relations, expressed support for the idea, emphasizing that such a center would be crucial “at a time when disinformation from the deep state and globalists seeks to derail decisions critical to global security and prosperity.”
Flynn, who was forced to resign early in Trump’s administration due to accusations of misleading officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, has long maintained that he was a target of "the deep state," which he claims worked to undermine Trump’s victory and portray him as compromised by Moscow.
Echoing this sentiment, Dmitriev voiced concerns that elements within the U.S. government are actively obstructing Trump’s efforts to mend relations with Russia. He pointed to allegations involving FBI Director Christopher Wray and the presence of nearly 300 plainclothes agents during the January 6 Capitol riots as evidence of possible "deep state" interference.
While Trump’s critics accuse him of inciting a coup against Joe Biden during Congress's certification of the 2020 election results, Trump supporters argue that provocateurs within the crowd may have been responsible for the violence.
