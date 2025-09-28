Demonstrators stop Israeli’s team from entering Baseball Cup in Netherlands
(MENAFN) Ahead of the France-Israel game at the beginning of the European Baseball Cup in the Netherlands, a group organized a rally against Israel.
The Rotterdam Palestine Coalition Foundation arranged a protest in front of Neptunus Stadium in Rotterdam to object to the attendance of Israel’s national team.
Before the match, the group stood outside the stadium, accusing Israel of using sports as a cover for crimes against Palestinians and urging that Israeli teams be prohibited from international sporting events.
The group's spokesperson emphasized that it was “unacceptable” to welcome Israel while violence in Gaza persists.
Despite demands to stop Israel's participation, Rotterdam's Mayor Carola Schouten did not stop the team from participating, the spokesperson noted. Rallies are expected to continue during Israel's matches scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
Demonstrators held Palestinian flags and signs that read “stop whitewashing with sports, boycott genocide” and “Zionism is Nazism, Gaza is Auschwitz.” They chanted slogans like “Boycott Israel,” “Murderer Israel,” “Free Palestine,” as well as “Death to the Israeli army IDF.”
