Hungary Bans Number Of Ukrainian Media Outlets
In his post, Kovács quoted a statement by the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Gergely Gulyás.
According to Gulyás, Ukraine blocked foreign news sites, including Hungarian ones, for allegedly“daring to criticize sanctions against Russia, military aid to Ukraine, and for portraying the European Union and NATO as fragmented and not particularly effective organizations.”
It is emphasized that,“adhering to the principle of reciprocity, Hungary is today introducing mirror measures against Ukrainian news portals, which will no longer be available on the territory of Hungary.”Read also: Zelensky : Russia tests how far it can go with drone attack
The list of banned media includes 12 Ukrainian media outlets, among them: tsn; oboz; com; uz; net; com; hromadske; nv; lb; com; com; com.
As reported , Ukraine has blocked 15 foreign websites that spread Russian propaganda. Among them are Hungarian-language resources: News Front, Bal-Rad, Hirlistazo, Demokrata, Vdtablog, Origo, Szilaj Csikó, and Pravda Magyarország.
