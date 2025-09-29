'Are You Watching Donald Trump?': Europe's Ryder Cup Golfers Taunt President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team good-naturedly taunted US President Donald Trump after their victory in a match that featured European players being verbally abused by spectators.

The European players, led by Rory McIlroy, who bore the brunt of the worst of the abuse at the Bethpage Black course in New York on Saturday, were shown in a video on social media chanting: "Are you watching, are you watching Donald Trump?"

Trump, a keen golf fan who attended the first day of play on Friday, replied on his Truth Social account: "Yes, I'm watching. Congratulations!"

A furious United States rally in the singles on Sunday was not enough to overturn Europe's strong start and the Europeans won 15-13 to retain the trophy.

On Saturday, McIlroy swore at hecklers who disturbed the Northern Irishman on a number of occasions as he tried to make putts.

Asked if the crowd went too far, he replied: "When you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really challenging. It's not for me to say.

"People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

His playing partner on Saturday, Shane Lowry, was also targeted by the crowd.

"It was intense. It was like something I've never experienced," the Irishman said.