Canada’s passport verification system fail, cause delays at big Canadian airports
(MENAFN) A nationwide failure of Canada’s passport verification system on Sunday caused significant delays at several of the country’s busiest airports, with travelers facing long queues at customs, according to reports.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a malfunction affecting electronic passport kiosks during what was described as routine system maintenance.
A CBSA spokesperson explained that the outage was triggered by an “unforeseen technical issue” and assured that efforts were underway to restore the system “as quickly as possible.”
The breakdown led to serious slowdowns at Toronto Pearson, Montreal Trudeau, and Calgary International airports, while Vancouver International also reported delays, though officials there described processing times as only “slightly longer than normal.”
Reports noted that this was not the first nationwide system failure. Similar outages in April and June had previously caused widespread interruptions in customs clearance.
