Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada’s passport verification system fail, cause delays at big Canadian airports

Canada’s passport verification system fail, cause delays at big Canadian airports


2025-09-29 07:47:23
(MENAFN) A nationwide failure of Canada’s passport verification system on Sunday caused significant delays at several of the country’s busiest airports, with travelers facing long queues at customs, according to reports.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed that the disruption stemmed from a malfunction affecting electronic passport kiosks during what was described as routine system maintenance.

A CBSA spokesperson explained that the outage was triggered by an “unforeseen technical issue” and assured that efforts were underway to restore the system “as quickly as possible.”

The breakdown led to serious slowdowns at Toronto Pearson, Montreal Trudeau, and Calgary International airports, while Vancouver International also reported delays, though officials there described processing times as only “slightly longer than normal.”

Reports noted that this was not the first nationwide system failure. Similar outages in April and June had previously caused widespread interruptions in customs clearance.

MENAFN29092025000045017281ID1110124192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search