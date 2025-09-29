Estithmar Holding And Al Bidda Industries & Services Sign Mou With Siemens To Advance Smart, Sustainable Solutions Within Its Global Expansion Strategy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. and Al-Bidda Industries & Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens to strengthen cooperation on developing integrated smart and sustainable solutions across key sectors including healthcare, energy, services, hospitality, and contracting.

The memorandum seeks to promote innovation and support public-private partnership (PPP) projects in line withsustainable development and economic diversification goals. It also sets a framework for cooperation to develop integrated smart and sustainable solutions in vital sectorsincluding healthcare, energy, services, hospitality, and contracting supporting international expansion.

The MoU was signed at Estithmar Holding's headquarters in Doha between Juan Leon, Holding CEO of Estithmar Holding-representing Estithmar Holding and Al Bidda Industries & Services-and Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar and CEO of Smart Infrastructure for the Middle East. The ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Suhaim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Chairman of Al-Bidda Group, and Abdulla Darwish Al Darwish, Board Member of Estithmar Holding, along with senior executives representing the three companies. This initiative underscores the parties' commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and supportingsustainable developmentthrough innovative solutions.

Juan Leon, Holding CEO of Estithmar Holding, commented:

“This MoU marks an important milestone in Estithmar Holding's drive to advance innovation and sustainability. Through our partnership with Siemens, we aim to create transformative opportunities that strengthen the economic ecosystem and support our long-term vision in international expansion.”

Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar and CEO of Smart Infrastructure for the Middle East, commented:” Real progress is never achieved alone; it is built through collaboration, shared ambition, and the power of partnership. We see our partnerships with Al Bidda Group and Estithmar as a launchpad, a chance to share Siemens Qatar's success stories with the region and beyond.”

Elegancia Specialized Contracting & Industries, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Group, is a leading provider of integrated solutions in the fields of specialized contracting and industrial services both within Qatar and internationally. The company operates across Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, the Maldives, and Qatar, and has played a key role in executing major projects such as a collection of five-star hotels in Shura Island, the Sindalah Yacht Club in Saudi Arabia, and several national hospitals across the MENA region company specializes in a wide range of areas including extra-low voltage (ELV) systems, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, landscaping, marine construction, industrial kitchens, water solutions, steel fabrication, joinery, stone works, data centers, and interior fit-out. With a workforce exceeding 5,500 employees and advanced industrial infrastructure, the company transforms visions into reality by delivering precise and sustainable projects that contribute to shaping the urban development landscape across the region.

Al Bidda Industries and Services is a leading provider of advanced electrical products, solutions, and services across various sectors, including electricity and water utilities, oil and gas, industrial applications, infrastructure, transportation, hospitality, and healthcare. The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a team of highly qualified engineers, ensuring exceptional quality, innovation, and reliability in every project. Their portfolio includes a wide array of solutions and services, such as medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) switchgear systems, intelligent motor control centers, LV feeder pillars, and others. Some of the successfully delivered projects are Q-Rail, Kahramaa contract for 11KV indoor Switchgears, Hmad International Airport, Hmad Medical Corporation and others.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations.