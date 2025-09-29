Qatarenergy Signs Long-Term Helium Supply Agreement With Messer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Messer for the supply of 100 million cubic feet per annum of high-purity helium from Qatar's world-class facilities in Ras Laffan to global markets.

This marks QatarEnergy's first direct long-term SPA with Messer, the largest privately held industrial gases company, headquartered in Germany.

The SPA signing was hosted by His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and attended by Bernd Eulitz, Global CEO of Messer SE & Co. KGaA, during a special ceremony held at QatarEnergy's Headquarters in Doha. The event was attended by senior executives from both companies.

Welcoming the signing of the SPA, HE Minister Al-Kaabi said:“Messer is a leading global supplier of helium with a strong reputation and diverse assets. We are delighted to enter into our first direct agreement with Messer and to continue providing high-quality helium to the world through reliable partners.”

HE Minister Al-Kaabi added:“This agreement underscores QatarEnergy's commitment to delivering reliable resources from one of the world's largest helium producers to support fast-growing industries worldwide.”

Helium plays a critical role in advanced technologies, including MRI scanners, semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing, fiber optics, and space exploration.