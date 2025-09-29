Manna 2.0 Achieves #1 Product Of The Day On Product Hunt, Marking A Historic Milestone In Faith-Tech Innovation

Manna Gamified Bible Study

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Manna , the breakthrough Bible study app that first captivated believers on iOS earlier this year, has reached a landmark achievement: Manna 2.0 has launched and got the #1 product of the day on Product Hunt. This recognition not only affirms Manna's rapid rise in the world of faith-driven digital innovation but also underscores the growing global demand for accessible, inspiring, and transformative devotional experiences.A Transformative Journey Since AprilSince its explosive debut on iOS in April, Manna has reshaped the daily devotional routines of millions. By transforming complex biblical texts into engaging, bite-sized lessons-enhanced with points, levels, and streaks-the app reimagined scripture study as an uplifting, gamified practice. This pioneering approach quickly earned Manna a high rating on the App Store and a deeply loyal following.Earlier this year, Manna achieved recognition as the #2 product of the day on Product Hunt. Today, that journey has reached new heights: with the release of Manna 2.0, the platform has claimed the #1, a historic moment for both the app and the growing community it serves.What's New in Manna 2.0Manna 2.0 builds upon its successful foundation with innovative features designed to bring faith to life in new and meaningful ways:- 🐑 Bible Study PetAn interactive lamb companion that grows and evolves as users engage in daily devotionals, prayer, and learning. The lamb serves as a joyful and visual symbol of spiritual growth, celebrating every milestone along the faith journey.- 💬 AI Bible Chat 2.0An upgraded AI-powered study guide offering not only answers but also context-rich explanations, thoughtful interpretations, and personal applications. This advanced feature empowers believers to deepen their understanding of scripture in ways that resonate with the challenges and questions of modern life.- 📲 Expanded Access Across PlatformsBy popular demand, Manna is now available on both iOS and Android, opening its doors to an even larger global audience. Believers everywhere can now access the full Manna experience-anytime, anywhere.- 🌍 Multilingual ExpansionManna is now live in German, French, and Spanish, making the platform more inclusive and welcoming to international communities of faith.A Celebration of Faith and TechnologyThe launch of Manna 2.0 represents more than just an app update-it is a moment of shared celebration for the entire Manna community! By uniting innovative technology with timeless scripture, Manna continues to pioneer a new path in faith-tech, one that is engaging, accessible, and profoundly transformative.Looking AheadManna's vision remains steadfast: to make Bible study a daily source of inspiration, growth, and joy for believers around the world. The achievement of #1 Product of the day on Product Hunt serves not only as validation of this vision but also as a call to expand its mission further-connecting more people, across more languages and platforms, in their journey of faith.For more details, visit the official launch page:Explore Manna on:-Website- App Store:- Google Play Store:

