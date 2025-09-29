Brenton Griffin

Academic Status in the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, Flinders University

I have recently completed my PhD at Flinders University that examined the reception and representation of Mormonism within Australia and New Zealand from its introduction to present. It centred on broader public perception, government categorisation and reports, and representation by other religious institutions.

My teaching is specialised in Australian and global history, Indigenous Studies, and politics, and my research is centred and interested on religious minorities and their experiences within multicultural nations, particularly Australia.



2020–present Casual Topic Coordinator, Lecturer, and Tutor, Flinders University 2025–present Adjunct Academic, Flinders University

2024 Flinders University, PhD

