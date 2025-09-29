Brenton Griffin
Academic Status in the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences,
Flinders University
I have recently completed my PhD at Flinders University that examined the reception and representation of Mormonism within Australia and New Zealand from its introduction to present. It centred on broader public perception, government categorisation and reports, and representation by other religious institutions.
My teaching is specialised in Australian and global history, Indigenous Studies, and politics, and my research is centred and interested on religious minorities and their experiences within multicultural nations, particularly Australia.
2020–present
Casual Topic Coordinator, Lecturer, and Tutor, Flinders University
2025–present
Adjunct Academic, Flinders University
2024
Flinders University, PhD
