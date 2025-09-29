Kirovohrad Region Uncovers Illegal Migmatite Mining Causing UAH 43M In Environmental Losses
Prosecutors from the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office have filed charges against the director, chief engineer, and mine surveyor of a mining company, whose unlawful activities caused millions in damage to the surrounding natural environment.
Investigators found that the director of the public joint stock company had organized the illegal extraction of mineral resources of national importance at the Haivoron deposit. Despite the suspension of the special permit for subsoil use, he continued mining operations on an industrial scale.
“In total, 42,000 tonnes of mineral resources were illegally extracted within the boundaries of the deposit in Holovanivsk district, causing UAH 43 million in environmental harm,” the statement reads.
The suspects' actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal extraction of mineral resources of national importance, committed using explosives.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine charged a former director of a mining enterprise with deliberate tax evasion amounting to UAH 27 million in unpaid rent payments.
