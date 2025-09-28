Dubai: What To Do If You're Caught In A High-Rise Fire
High-rise fires can spread quickly, leaving little time to react. Knowing what to do in those first critical moments can save lives.
Here's a practical guide for residents, workers, and visitors on how to stay safe if a fire breaks out in a tall building.Key safety tips
- Follow emergency procedures:
- Occupants on the fire floor as well as the floors directly above and below should exit first. Move several floors down if full evacuation isn't possible.
- Do not break windows to let in air; it can let smoke in and make the situation worse.
Avoid heading to rooftops. Helicopter rescues are rare and dangerous in high-heat conditions. Know your building's evacuation plan. Take part in fire drills and learn alternative escape routes.
Prioritise living or working in buildings with sprinkler systems. They help suppress fires faster. Learn whether your building has evacuation elevators designed for use during fire emergencies.
“One frequent mistake is breaking windows to let in fresh air. It may seem helpful, but it can actually worsen the situation by allowing smoke to flood in," said Dana Kamal, director of International Business Development, MENA, NFPA.
“Although dramatic helicopter rescues are often shown on television or in movies, they are extremely hazardous. The intense heat from a fire generates strong thermal currents that can destabilise helicopters, making it difficult for pilots to maintain control and safely reach occupants. This puts both the trapped individuals and emergency responders at serious risk," she explained.Recommendations
- Regular fire drills and occupant education on emergency action plans (EAPs) help ensure residents know how to respond quickly and safely during emergencies.
Community outreach programmes that focus on high-rise fire safety are also crucial. Fire drills should be conducted at least once a year to ensure everyone knows what to do.
“Regardless of whether your building has 20 or 50 floors, you and your family or colleagues should be ready to respond immediately to a fire alarm,” Dana Kamal said.
“Take time to identify all available exits and stairwells in the building so that if one route is blocked, you know an alternative way to safety. Preparation is vital during an emergency," she added.
